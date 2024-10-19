Global Retirement Partners LLC Purchases 13,478 Shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 627.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,627 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,478 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $1,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VRT. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 78.2% in the third quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC now owns 16,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 7,050 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in Vertiv by 55.9% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 13,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after buying an additional 4,668 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in Vertiv by 709.1% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 97,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,703,000 after buying an additional 85,469 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its stake in Vertiv by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 67,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,735,000 after acquiring an additional 12,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after acquiring an additional 1,980 shares in the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $116.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen raised their price target on Vertiv from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Vertiv from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.44.

Insider Activity at Vertiv

In other Vertiv news, insider Karsten Winther sold 44,924 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total value of $3,593,470.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $843,254.58. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Vertiv Price Performance

VRT opened at $112.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.20. The firm has a market cap of $42.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.94, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.59. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 1 year low of $34.60 and a 1 year high of $116.19.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Vertiv had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 50.79%. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Vertiv Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th were paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.09%. Vertiv’s payout ratio is presently 9.62%.

About Vertiv

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Further Reading

