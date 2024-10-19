Global Retirement Partners LLC Purchases 138 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,686 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $2,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IQV. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 733.3% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 125 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in IQVIA in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Park Place Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of IQVIA during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in IQVIA in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

Get IQVIA alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.33, for a total value of $320,229.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,536 shares in the company, valued at $4,812,302.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on IQVIA in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $266.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of IQVIA in a report on Monday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $276.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $251.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Argus raised IQVIA to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.87.

View Our Latest Analysis on IQV

IQVIA Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of IQV opened at $236.61 on Friday. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $167.42 and a 1-year high of $261.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.73, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $239.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $231.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 9.39% and a return on equity of 28.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.25 EPS for the current year.

IQVIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.