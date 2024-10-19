Global Retirement Partners LLC Purchases 2,866 Shares of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (BATS:IGEB)

Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (BATS:IGEB – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,570 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,866 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF were worth $1,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IGEB. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC now owns 5,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 11,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Altus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Altus Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Ascent Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 22,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:IGEB opened at $45.76 on Friday. iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $48.61 and a 52 week high of $50.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.07 and a 200 day moving average of $44.96.

iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.1867 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is an increase from iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17.

The iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (IGEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, multi-factor, investment-grade bond index. The index selects and weights bonds based on default probability, default-adjusted spreads, and volatility.

