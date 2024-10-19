Global Retirement Partners LLC Purchases 6,503 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 104.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,754 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,503 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in 3M by 6.7% in the second quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,991 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Candriam S.C.A. grew its position in shares of 3M by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 38,469 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,931,000 after buying an additional 6,185 shares during the period. True Vision MN LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M in the 2nd quarter worth about $512,000. Clifford Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in 3M by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 171,152 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $17,490,000 after acquiring an additional 30,009 shares during the period. Finally, Albar Capital Ltd bought a new stake in 3M during the second quarter worth about $7,319,000. Institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other 3M news, Chairman Michael F. Roman sold 5,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.46, for a total transaction of $700,635.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 174,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,486,484.56. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Michael F. Roman sold 5,675 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.46, for a total transaction of $700,635.50. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 174,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,486,484.56. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total transaction of $260,652.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $541,659.68. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

3M Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of 3M stock opened at $135.14 on Friday. 3M has a twelve month low of $71.12 and a twelve month high of $140.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $132.67 and its 200 day moving average is $112.59. The company has a market cap of $74.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.95.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.25. 3M had a return on equity of 112.92% and a net margin of 3.08%. The firm had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.17 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that 3M will post 7.24 EPS for the current year.

3M Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 26th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -22.01%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MMM shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of 3M from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on 3M in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Argus raised 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Bank of America lifted their price target on 3M from $120.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of 3M from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.57.

Get Our Latest Research Report on 3M

3M Company Profile

(Free Report)

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company’s Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.