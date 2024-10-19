Global Retirement Partners LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

Global Retirement Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,629 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC owned 0.12% of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF worth $2,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 6.5% during the first quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC now owns 66,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,336,000 after buying an additional 4,063 shares in the last quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,591,000 after buying an additional 3,239 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 38.0% in the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 376,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,817,000 after buying an additional 103,665 shares during the period. Guidance Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. now owns 123,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,166,000 after purchasing an additional 24,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH bought a new stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $330,000.

Get Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF alerts:

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA GSY opened at $50.27 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.04. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 1 year low of $49.61 and a 1 year high of $50.37.

About Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF

The Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (GSY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to outperform the Barclays Capital 1-3 Month U.S. Treasury Bill Index by investing in a diverse portfolio of investment-grade securities. GSY was launched on Feb 12, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.