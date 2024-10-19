Global Retirement Partners LLC Sells 368 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Global Retirement Partners LLC decreased its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 368 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $191,628,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter worth $166,937,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,146,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $802,037,000 after acquiring an additional 279,627 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,988,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,031,500,000 after purchasing an additional 263,709 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 28,306.5% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 249,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 249,097 shares during the last quarter. 68.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DE shares. Citigroup increased their target price on Deere & Company from $395.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Deere & Company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $465.00 to $448.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $420.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $420.69.

Deere & Company Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of DE opened at $408.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $393.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $385.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.87. Deere & Company has a one year low of $340.20 and a one year high of $420.47. The company has a market cap of $112.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.92.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.63 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $11.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.94 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 36.71% and a net margin of 14.69%. Deere & Company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $10.20 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 25.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 17.70%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

