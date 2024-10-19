Global Retirement Partners LLC Sells 428 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Global Retirement Partners LLC trimmed its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 428 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $2,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 18,036.2% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 833,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 828,944 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $70,720,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 103.1% during the 1st quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 325,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,642,000 after acquiring an additional 165,046 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $26,071,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 211.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 223,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,519,000 after buying an additional 151,873 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

IWN stock opened at $170.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.03 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.17. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $124.97 and a 52 week high of $174.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $164.42 and a 200 day moving average of $158.49.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.