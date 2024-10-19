Global Retirement Partners LLC Sells 4,629 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Global Retirement Partners LLC lowered its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,389 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,629 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $1,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $28,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 55.81% of the company’s stock.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF stock opened at $140.05 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $136.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.05. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $102.64 and a twelve month high of $143.97. The company has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.13.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.5237 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

