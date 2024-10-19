Global Retirement Partners LLC Sells 484 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Global Retirement Partners LLC lowered its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 484 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $1,926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Csenge Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 31,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 47.8% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 30,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 9,736 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 12.5% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. HTLF Bank purchased a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $301,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $809,000.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of BATS:FLOT opened at $50.97 on Friday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.76 and a 52-week high of $51.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.93 and a 200 day moving average of $50.96.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a positive change from iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25.

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

