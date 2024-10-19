Global Retirement Partners LLC Sells 5,316 Shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Global Retirement Partners LLC lowered its stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 118,402 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,316 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $2,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in FS KKR Capital by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 64,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 14,977 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 431,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,231,000 after acquiring an additional 121,754 shares in the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,473,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in FS KKR Capital by 3.2% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,966,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,500,000 after buying an additional 60,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,339,000. 36.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Michael C. Forman sold 195,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.56, for a total transaction of $3,816,918.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Michael C. Forman sold 195,139 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.56, for a total transaction of $3,816,918.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel Pietrzak bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.21 per share, for a total transaction of $96,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 44,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $860,608. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on FSK. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of FS KKR Capital in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.06.

FS KKR Capital Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:FSK opened at $20.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 1-year low of $18.31 and a 1-year high of $20.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.81.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 35.46% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The business had revenue of $439.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

FS KKR Capital Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a yield of 12.7%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 4th. This is an increase from FS KKR Capital’s previous None dividend of $0.64. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.67%.

About FS KKR Capital

(Free Report)

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

