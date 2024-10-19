Global Retirement Partners LLC Sells 6,453 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Global Retirement Partners LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 14.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,453 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $2,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VXUS. Nemes Rush Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 449.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Davis Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 436.7% in the 2nd quarter. Davis Capital Management now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 690 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VXUS opened at $63.86 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $50.95 and a 52 week high of $65.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.45.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th were paid a $0.272 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

