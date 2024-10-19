Good Life Advisors LLC Acquires 14,234 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Good Life Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 77.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,554 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,234 shares during the quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $764,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mechanics Bank Trust Department grew its stake in shares of Intel by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 38,540 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Guardian Capital Advisors LP increased its holdings in Intel by 2.1% in the first quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 16,030 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of Intel by 5.5% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 6,304 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. now owns 37,489 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,656,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Intel by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 8,685 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. 64.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intel Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of Intel stock opened at $22.77 on Friday. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.51 and a fifty-two week high of $51.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.72 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.40 and a 200 day moving average of $28.14.

Intel Dividend Announcement

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The chip maker reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.92 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 1.78% and a net margin of 1.77%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 7th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Intel from $35.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Daiwa America upgraded Intel to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Argus lowered shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.92.

Insider Transactions at Intel

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.16 per share, with a total value of $252,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $765,576. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

