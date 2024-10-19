Good Life Advisors LLC Acquires 1,892 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Good Life Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,892 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nelson Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.4% during the first quarter. Nelson Capital Management LLC now owns 37,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,729,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 5,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Financial llc lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 10,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Ascent Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 23,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. 84.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.59.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

Shares of SCHW stock opened at $71.34 on Friday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $48.66 and a one year high of $79.49. The company has a market cap of $126.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $64.97 and a 200-day moving average of $69.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 26.30% and a return on equity of 18.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.49%.

Insider Transactions at Charles Schwab

In related news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 29,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.16, for a total transaction of $2,150,368.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 551,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,783,900.64. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Charles Schwab news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 29,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.16, for a total value of $2,150,368.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 551,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,783,900.64. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 62,345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.52, for a total value of $4,521,259.40. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 60,619,371 shares in the company, valued at $4,396,116,784.92. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 182,001 shares of company stock worth $12,512,592 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Profile

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.