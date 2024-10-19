Good Life Advisors LLC Acquires 6,864 Shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Good Life Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 90.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,486 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,864 shares during the quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in GSK were worth $592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GSK. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of GSK during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in GSK in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of GSK in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GSK during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of GSK by 69.7% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,436 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. 15.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get GSK alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GSK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Argus upgraded shares of GSK to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of GSK from $52.50 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Barclays upgraded shares of GSK to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Citigroup upgraded GSK to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded GSK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, GSK presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.00.

GSK Trading Down 1.1 %

GSK stock opened at $38.54 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.54. GSK plc has a fifty-two week low of $33.67 and a fifty-two week high of $45.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.65.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $9.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.49 billion. GSK had a return on equity of 51.48% and a net margin of 12.87%. Analysts expect that GSK plc will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GSK Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.3843 per share. This is a boost from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is 55.80%.

Insider Activity at GSK

In other news, major shareholder Plc Gsk acquired 2,791,930 shares of GSK stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.00 per share, with a total value of $22,335,440.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 16,775,691 shares in the company, valued at $134,205,528. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About GSK

(Free Report)

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GSK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.