Good Life Advisors LLC Buys 1,706 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,135 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,706 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VXUS. Mayport LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mayport LLC now owns 42,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,741,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Probity Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the third quarter worth about $212,000. Bfsg LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 11.1% in the third quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 73,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,789,000 after purchasing an additional 7,387 shares during the last quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 219.3% in the third quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 34,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,253,000 after purchasing an additional 23,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curran Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC now owns 140,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,101,000 after purchasing an additional 8,160 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ VXUS opened at $63.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $78.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.95 and a fifty-two week high of $65.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.45.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th were paid a $0.272 dividend. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

