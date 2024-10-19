Good Life Advisors LLC Buys 182 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Good Life Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,425 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Waste Management by 170.5% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 119 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Management in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Fairway Wealth LLC grew its position in Waste Management by 62.9% in the second quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 171 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Management in the second quarter worth about $39,000. 80.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Waste Management Price Performance

WM stock opened at $212.75 on Friday. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $153.95 and a 1 year high of $225.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.38 billion, a PE ratio of 33.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $208.28 and its 200-day moving average is $208.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82. Waste Management had a return on equity of 39.52% and a net margin of 12.13%. The firm had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.69%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $215.00 to $204.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. William Blair started coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Scotiabank started coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Friday, October 4th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Waste Management to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Waste Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.89.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

