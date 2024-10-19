Good Life Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 193.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,853 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,880 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VB. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $36,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $41,000.

VB stock opened at $242.50 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $232.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $224.78. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $174.84 and a 12-month high of $242.93. The company has a market capitalization of $60.06 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

