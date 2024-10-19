Good Life Advisors LLC Has $502,000 Stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Good Life Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) by 93.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOXX. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 200.0% in the first quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 84.0% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 200.0% in the first quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period.

NASDAQ SOXX opened at $229.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.47 billion, a PE ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $225.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $229.90. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a twelve month low of $144.40 and a twelve month high of $267.24.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.5524 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

