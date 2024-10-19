Good Life Advisors LLC Has $506,000 Holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

Good Life Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP – Free Report) by 9.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,947 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Auour Investments LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Auour Investments LLC now owns 23,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 6.4% in the second quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. Nwam LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 11,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City State Bank lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. City State Bank now owns 45,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPIP opened at $26.01 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.07 and a 200-day moving average of $25.63. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a one year low of $24.43 and a one year high of $26.43.

SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (SPIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of inflation-protected US Treasurys with a remaining maturity of at least one year. SPIP was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

