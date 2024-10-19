Good Life Advisors LLC Has $604,000 Position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL)

Good Life Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL – Free Report) by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,398 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF were worth $604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 5,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 177.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Denver Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Denver Wealth Management Inc. now owns 20,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period.

BATS OMFL opened at $53.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of 21.45 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.16 and a 200-day moving average of $52.22.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were given a $0.1083 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd.

The Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by a combination of five investment factors, which are weighted based on current macroeconomic conditions. OMFL was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

