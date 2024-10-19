Good Life Advisors LLC Has $772,000 Stock Position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCB)

Good Life Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCB – Free Report) by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,152 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,076 shares during the quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF were worth $772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IMCB. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 498.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 166,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,152,000 after purchasing an additional 138,987 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at $1,588,000. Matrix Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 12.9% during the third quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 174,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,289,000 after acquiring an additional 19,922 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 42.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 52,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,841,000 after acquiring an additional 15,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 15.0% in the first quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 101,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,415,000 after purchasing an additional 13,254 shares during the period. 22.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $77.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $929.09 million, a PE ratio of 51.49 and a beta of 0.98. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $55.98 and a 1 year high of $77.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $74.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.01.

About iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (IMCB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index consisting of US mid-cap stocks with both growth and value characteristics. IMCB was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

