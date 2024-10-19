Good Life Advisors LLC Has $797,000 Stock Position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 99.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,326 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,658 shares during the quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cultivar Capital Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000.

Shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF stock opened at $154.89 on Friday. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1 year low of $145.00 and a 1 year high of $206.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.42. The company has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.96 and a beta of 0.60.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

