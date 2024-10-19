Good Life Advisors LLC Has $849,000 Stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB)

Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB – Free Report) by 9.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,552 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of JPMorgan Municipal ETF worth $849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF during the second quarter worth $58,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 62.9% during the 2nd quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Madison Wealth Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF during the second quarter worth about $212,000.

JPMorgan Municipal ETF Stock Performance

JPMorgan Municipal ETF stock opened at $50.89 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.02 and a 200 day moving average of $50.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 0.08.

JPMorgan Municipal ETF Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Municipal ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.1506 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is an increase from JPMorgan Municipal ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15.

The JPMorgan Municipal ETF (JMUB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund holds an actively managed portfolio of various US municipal securities. JMUB was launched on Oct 29, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

