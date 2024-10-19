Good Life Advisors LLC Has $853,000 Stock Holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,043 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RTX. Briaud Financial Planning Inc increased its position in RTX by 64.1% during the second quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of RTX during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of RTX in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD acquired a new stake in RTX in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new position in RTX during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Get RTX alerts:

Insider Activity at RTX

In other news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 6,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.76, for a total transaction of $773,597.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Kevin G. Dasilva sold 8,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.96, for a total transaction of $938,763.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 45,208 shares in the company, valued at $5,197,111.68. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 6,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.76, for a total transaction of $773,597.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 178,333 shares of company stock valued at $20,861,880 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

RTX Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of RTX opened at $125.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $120.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.38. The stock has a market cap of $167.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.82. RTX Co. has a 12 month low of $72.48 and a 12 month high of $127.00.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.11. RTX had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 3.12%. The business had revenue of $19.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. RTX’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that RTX Co. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RTX Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RTX. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of RTX from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of RTX from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on RTX from $102.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Alembic Global Advisors raised RTX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $134.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on RTX from $119.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.50.

Get Our Latest Research Report on RTX

RTX Company Profile

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.