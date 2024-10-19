Good Life Advisors LLC Invests $476,000 in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO)

Good Life Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 5,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $476,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 103.9% during the second quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF in the first quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF in the third quarter valued at $213,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPMO opened at $94.07 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF has a one year low of $55.32 and a one year high of $94.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.66 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $89.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.28.

Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (SPMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Momentum (US Dollar) index. The fund tracks an index of 100 S&P 500 components with the strongest volatility-adjusted momentum. SPMO was launched on Oct 9, 2015 and is managed by Invesco.

