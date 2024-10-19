Good Life Advisors LLC Invests $611,000 in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

Good Life Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 22,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 13,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 35,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Sprinkle Financial Consultants LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sprinkle Financial Consultants LLC now owns 17,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Harbor Group Inc. increased its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Group Inc. now owns 118,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,205,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 117,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,998,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

DFAX stock opened at $26.58 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.36 and a 200-day moving average of $25.85. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.39 and a fifty-two week high of $27.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.82.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

