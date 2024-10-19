Good Life Advisors LLC Purchases 1,174 Shares of JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:BBUS)

Good Life Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:BBUS – Free Report) by 20.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,935 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF were worth $718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BBUS. UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new position in JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF during the second quarter worth about $29,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF by 62.1% during the second quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF by 291.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $299,000.

JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of BATS:BBUS opened at $105.59 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $101.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.88. The company has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.65 and a beta of 1.02.

JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF (BBUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of US equities, selected and weighted by market cap. BBUS was launched on Mar 12, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

