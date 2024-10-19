Good Life Advisors LLC Purchases 17,510 Shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI)

Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI – Free Report) by 102.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,510 shares during the quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund in the second quarter worth about $80,000. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $93,000. XML Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $145,000.

In other news, Portfolio Manager Mathew Kirschner acquired 5,380 shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.02 per share, with a total value of $75,427.60. Following the transaction, the portfolio manager now directly owns 5,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,427.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund stock opened at $14.06 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.32. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $9.17 and a one year high of $14.41.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 10th.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

