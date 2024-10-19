Good Life Advisors LLC Purchases 997 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Good Life Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 7.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,683 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 997 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PLTR. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $727,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 57,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $980,000 after purchasing an additional 5,759 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 112.2% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Palantir Technologies by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 40,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Palantir Technologies Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of PLTR opened at $42.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $96.18 billion, a PE ratio of 252.66 and a beta of 2.72. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.48 and a 12 month high of $44.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.06.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Palantir Technologies ( NYSE:PLTR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 16.32%. The business had revenue of $678.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $653.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. Palantir Technologies’s revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 7,321 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.90, for a total transaction of $321,391.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 138,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,071,545.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total value of $617,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,510,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,663,360.70. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 7,321 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.90, for a total transaction of $321,391.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 138,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,071,545.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,747,176 shares of company stock valued at $646,951,347. Insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PLTR has been the topic of a number of research reports. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Raymond James lowered Palantir Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Citigroup raised their price target on Palantir Technologies from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.86.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

