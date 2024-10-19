Good Life Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Good Life Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 9.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,960 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Allstate in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allstate in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Allstate by 70.9% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 188 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in Allstate in the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Allstate by 33.9% in the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 332 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ALL opened at $195.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $186.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $173.80. The Allstate Co. has a 52-week low of $121.70 and a 52-week high of $198.79. The company has a market cap of $51.58 billion, a PE ratio of 43.14, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.48.

Insider Activity at Allstate

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $1.28. The company had revenue of $15.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.04 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 24.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($4.42) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 15.19 EPS for the current year.

In other Allstate news, CEO Thomas J. Wilson sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total value of $16,140,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,880,915.68. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Allstate news, CEO Thomas J. Wilson sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total transaction of $16,140,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,880,915.68. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John E. Dugenske sold 36,367 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.38, for a total transaction of $6,959,916.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,364 shares in the company, valued at $5,236,922.32. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 192,530 shares of company stock worth $34,967,665. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ALL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Allstate from $193.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Allstate from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Allstate from $177.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Allstate from $199.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Allstate from $215.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allstate currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.59.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

