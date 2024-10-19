Good Life Advisors LLC Sells 28,754 Shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Good Life Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report) by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,754 shares during the quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. raised its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 93.1% in the third quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 1,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 85.3% during the 2nd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Mattson Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FPE opened at $18.19 on Friday. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 52 week low of $15.46 and a 52 week high of $18.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.97 and its 200-day moving average is $17.56.

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

