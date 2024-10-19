Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Stock Holdings Increased by GAMMA Investing LLC

GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Free Report) by 195.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 349 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Goosehead Insurance were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 294,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,359,000 after purchasing an additional 37,805 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,369,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,589,000 after buying an additional 36,676 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 20.8% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 17.2% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,101,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,025,000 after buying an additional 308,312 shares during the period.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Mark Evan Jones sold 10,418 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.88, for a total transaction of $894,697.84. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 39,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,388,051.88. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder Patrick Ryan Langston sold 10,000 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.35, for a total value of $953,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $476,750. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Mark Evan Jones sold 10,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.88, for a total transaction of $894,697.84. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 39,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,388,051.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,798 shares of company stock valued at $6,310,613 over the last quarter. Insiders own 48.35% of the company’s stock.

Goosehead Insurance Price Performance

NASDAQ GSHD opened at $96.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 155.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.35. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a 12-month low of $50.47 and a 12-month high of $100.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $87.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.74.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $78.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.31 million. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 244.15%. Goosehead Insurance’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GSHD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. UBS Group raised their target price on Goosehead Insurance from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Goosehead Insurance from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.10.

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that engages in the provision of personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company offers homeowner’s, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

