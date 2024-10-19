Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) Shares Purchased by Creative Planning

Creative Planning raised its stake in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Free Report) by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPK. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging during the first quarter worth about $26,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Graphic Packaging in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 46.3% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging in the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, LGT Group Foundation purchased a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging during the first quarter worth approximately $134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Graphic Packaging alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GPK has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Graphic Packaging from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Graphic Packaging from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Graphic Packaging currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.60.

Graphic Packaging Stock Up 1.1 %

GPK stock opened at $30.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.13. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 52 week low of $20.07 and a 52 week high of $30.66. The company has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.62, a P/E/G ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.83.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 30.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Graphic Packaging Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, September 15th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is currently 18.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Graphic Packaging

In related news, CEO Michael P. Doss sold 86,374 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total transaction of $2,422,790.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,123,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,555,816.10. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Michael P. Doss sold 86,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total transaction of $2,422,790.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,123,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,555,816.10. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael P. Doss sold 49,183 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total transaction of $1,372,697.53. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,909,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,296,266.16. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Graphic Packaging Company Profile

(Free Report)

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and sells consumer packaging products to brands in food, beverage, foodservice, household, and other consumer products. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Manufacturing, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Graphic Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graphic Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.