Graphite One (CVE:GPH) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Graphite One Inc. (CVE:GPH – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.78 and traded as high as C$0.90. Graphite One shares last traded at C$0.88, with a volume of 69,157 shares traded.

Graphite One Trading Up 6.0 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$121.95 million, a P/E ratio of -12.57 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.78 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Get Graphite One alerts:

Graphite One (CVE:GPH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Graphite One Inc. will post -0.0196522 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Graphite One Company Profile

Graphite One Inc operates as mineral exploration company in the United States. The company holds interest in the Graphite Creek property that consists of 135 mining claims located on the Seward Peninsula, Alaska. The company was formerly known as Graphite One Resources Inc and changed its name to Graphite One Inc in February 2019.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Graphite One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graphite One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.