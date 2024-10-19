Groupon’s (GRPN) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Roth Mkm

Roth Mkm reiterated their buy rating on shares of Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $26.00 price objective on the coupon company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on GRPN. Northland Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Groupon in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Northland Capmk raised shares of Groupon to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.83.

Groupon Stock Performance

GRPN opened at $10.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $421.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.26 and a beta of 1.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.13. Groupon has a 1 year low of $8.08 and a 1 year high of $19.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.62, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The coupon company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $124.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.30) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Groupon will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Jason Harinstein acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.61 per share, with a total value of $159,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $590,531.38. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robert J. Bass sold 4,583 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.35, for a total value of $52,017.05. Following the sale, the director now owns 104,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,188,696.85. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jason Harinstein purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.61 per share, with a total value of $159,150.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 55,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $590,531.38. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 35.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Groupon

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Groupon during the 1st quarter worth about $151,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Groupon during the first quarter worth approximately $153,000. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its position in Groupon by 1,848.8% during the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 22,879 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 21,705 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Groupon during the first quarter worth approximately $309,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Groupon by 3,380.4% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 31,428 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 30,525 shares during the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Groupon Company Profile

Groupon, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates in two segments, North America and International. The company sells goods or services on behalf of third-party merchants. It serves customers through its mobile applications and websites.

