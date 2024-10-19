Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (NYSE:AVAL) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.21 and traded as low as $2.02. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores shares last traded at $2.09, with a volume of 31,345 shares traded.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.13 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.06 and a 200 day moving average of $2.21.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (NYSE:AVAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The bank reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores had a return on equity of 1.46% and a net margin of 1.30%. The business had revenue of $953.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $994.03 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.0095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.45%. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores’s payout ratio is 112.50%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AVAL. Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Stokes Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 64.5% in the second quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 51,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 11.2% in the first quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 67,058 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 6,776 shares during the period. Catalina Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Fermata Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Company Profile

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA provides a range of financial services and products to public and private sector customers in Colombia and Central America. It offers traditional deposit services and products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and other deposits. The company also provides commercial loans comprising general purpose loans, working capital loans, leases, loans funded by development banks, corporate credit cards, and overdraft loans; consumer loans, such as payroll loans, personal loans, automobile and other vehicle loans, credit cards, overdrafts, leases, and general purpose loans; and microcredit and mortgage loans.

