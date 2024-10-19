GSK plc (NYSE:GSK) Shares Sold by Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,503 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 877 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in GSK were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GSK during the first quarter worth $31,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GSK during the second quarter worth $37,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GSK during the second quarter worth $47,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GSK during the second quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of GSK by 69.7% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,436 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GSK. Argus raised GSK to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays raised GSK to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on GSK from $52.50 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. UBS Group lowered GSK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised GSK to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Insider Transactions at GSK

In other GSK news, major shareholder Plc Gsk bought 2,791,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.00 per share, with a total value of $22,335,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,775,691 shares in the company, valued at $134,205,528. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

GSK Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE:GSK opened at $38.54 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.54. GSK plc has a 12 month low of $33.67 and a 12 month high of $45.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.86 billion, a PE ratio of 13.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.65.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.09. GSK had a return on equity of 51.48% and a net margin of 12.87%. The company had revenue of $9.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.49 billion. Research analysts predict that GSK plc will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GSK Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.3843 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. This is a positive change from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. GSK’s payout ratio is presently 55.80%.

About GSK

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

