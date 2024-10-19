Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG.A) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Guardian Capital Group Limited (TSE:GCG.A – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$43.55 and traded as low as C$39.51. Guardian Capital Group shares last traded at C$39.99, with a volume of 8,201 shares traded.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Guardian Capital Group from C$56.00 to C$50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Guardian Capital Group from C$56.00 to C$55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th.
Guardian Capital Group Stock Down 0.5 %
About Guardian Capital Group
Guardian Capital Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the provision of investment services to a range of clients in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, the Caribbean, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Investment Management, and Corporate Activities and Investments.
