Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) Price Target Increased to $65.00 by Analysts at DA Davidson

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Free Report) had its target price upped by DA Davidson from $62.00 to $65.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Hancock Whitney’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.33 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Hancock Whitney from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Hovde Group raised their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hancock Whitney currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.89.

Get Hancock Whitney alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on HWC

Hancock Whitney Price Performance

NASDAQ HWC opened at $52.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.61. Hancock Whitney has a 52-week low of $32.16 and a 52-week high of $57.78. The company has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 1.26.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.02. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 18.63% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The company had revenue of $525.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hancock Whitney will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hancock Whitney Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.30%.

Insider Activity at Hancock Whitney

In related news, Director Frank E. Bertucci sold 2,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.03, for a total transaction of $117,082.59. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,286,254.62. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Hancock Whitney

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HWC. DMC Group LLC grew its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 53.9% in the third quarter. DMC Group LLC now owns 8,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 4.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 152,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,826,000 after purchasing an additional 7,126 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 19.1% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. Trust Point Inc. grew its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 10.6% in the third quarter. Trust Point Inc. now owns 6,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney in the third quarter valued at about $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.22% of the company’s stock.

About Hancock Whitney

(Get Free Report)

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It offers various transaction and savings deposit products consisting of brokered deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts; treasury management services, secured and unsecured loan products including revolving credit facilities, and letters of credit and similar financial guarantees; and trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals, and investment advisory and brokerage products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hancock Whitney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hancock Whitney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.