Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) Shares Sold by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC cut its stake in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Free Report) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 404 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 74,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,499,000 after acquiring an additional 1,693 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 25,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. Scientech Research LLC increased its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 85.9% in the 2nd quarter. Scientech Research LLC now owns 12,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 5,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 1,179.1% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 270,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,048,000 after acquiring an additional 248,986 shares during the last quarter. 85.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Harley-Davidson alerts:

Harley-Davidson Trading Down 1.2 %

HOG opened at $36.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.44. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.43 and a 52 week high of $44.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Harley-Davidson ( NYSE:HOG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 11.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

Harley-Davidson announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, July 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 19.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Harley-Davidson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.1725 per share. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group increased their price target on Harley-Davidson from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Bank of America lowered their price target on Harley-Davidson from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup increased their price target on Harley-Davidson from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Baird R W cut Harley-Davidson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Harley-Davidson from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Harley-Davidson

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

(Free Report)

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Harley-Davidson Motor Company, LiveWire, and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. The Harley-Davidson Motor Company segment designs, manufactures, and sells motorcycles, including cruiser, trike, touring, standard, sportbike, adventure, and dual sport, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, and apparel, as well as licenses its trademarks and related services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Harley-Davidson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harley-Davidson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.