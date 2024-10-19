HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for Hoth Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOTH)

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Hoth Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOTH – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $4.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Benchmark reiterated a “speculative buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Hoth Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 11th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I upgraded Hoth Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st.

HOTH opened at $0.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.98 million, a P/E ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.97. Hoth Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.58 and a 1-year high of $1.73.

Hoth Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOTH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.15. Research analysts expect that Hoth Therapeutics will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hoth Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It is involved in the development of HT-001, a topical formulation, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with rash and skin disorders associated with initial and repeat courses of tyrosine kinase epidermal growth factor receptor inhibitor therapy; HT-KIT to treat mast-cell derived cancers and anaphylaxis; HT-TBI to treat traumatic brain injury and ischemic stroke; HT-ALZ for the treatment and/or prevention of Alzheimer's or other neuroinflammatory diseases; HT-004 for treatment of asthma and allergies using inhalational administration; HT-003 for the treatment of acne and psoriasis, as well as inflammatory bowel diseases; and HT-002, a novel peptide for treating COVID-19.

