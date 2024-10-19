HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT)

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by HC Wainwright in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $25.00 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 24.63% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Calumet Specialty Products Partners has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.33.

Get Calumet Specialty Products Partners alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on CLMT

Calumet Specialty Products Partners Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CLMT opened at $20.06 on Thursday. Calumet Specialty Products Partners has a 52-week low of $9.97 and a 52-week high of $25.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -286.57 and a beta of 1.92.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $889.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Calumet Specialty Products Partners will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Calumet Specialty Products Partners

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 20,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC boosted its stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 9.5% during the second quarter. Sapient Capital LLC now owns 11,501 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 4.5% in the second quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 54,126 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its holdings in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 8.4% in the second quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 48,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 3,750 shares during the period. Finally, ARS Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 16.7% in the second quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 31,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. 34.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Calumet Specialty Products Partners

(Get Free Report)

Calumet, Inc manufactures, formulates, and markets a diversified slate of specialty branded products and renewable fuels to various consumer-facing and industrial markets in North America and internationally. It operates through Specialty Products and Solutions; Montana/Renewables; and Performance brands segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Calumet Specialty Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calumet Specialty Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.