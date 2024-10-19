Head-To-Head Contrast: Farmhouse (OTCMKTS:FMHS) versus Onity Group (NYSE:ONIT)

Onity Group (NYSE:ONIT – Get Free Report) and Farmhouse (OTCMKTS:FMHS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Onity Group and Farmhouse, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Onity Group 0 0 1 1 3.50 Farmhouse 0 0 0 0 N/A

Onity Group currently has a consensus target price of $35.00, suggesting a potential upside of 16.51%. Given Onity Group’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Onity Group is more favorable than Farmhouse.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Onity Group 0.16% 15.54% 0.52% Farmhouse -3,273.33% N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Onity Group and Farmhouse’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Onity Group and Farmhouse”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Onity Group $1.07 billion 0.22 -$63.70 million ($0.09) -333.78 Farmhouse $10,000.00 248.19 -$560,000.00 ($0.03) -4.67

Farmhouse has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Onity Group. Onity Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Farmhouse, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

70.2% of Onity Group shares are held by institutional investors. 7.6% of Onity Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 72.4% of Farmhouse shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Onity Group has a beta of 1.84, meaning that its stock price is 84% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Farmhouse has a beta of -1.08, meaning that its stock price is 208% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Onity Group beats Farmhouse on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Onity Group

Onity Group Inc., a financial services company, originates and services mortgage loans in the United States, the United States Virgin Islands, India, and the Philippines. It operates through, Servicing and Originations segments. The company provides commercial forward mortgage loan servicing, reverse mortgage servicing, special servicing, and asset management services for to owners of mortgage loans and foreclosed real estate, as well as residential mortgage loan servicing, such as forward and reverse conventional, government-insured, and non-agency loans, including the reverse mortgage loans classified as loans. It also originates and purchases conventional and government-insured residential forward and reverse mortgage loans through its correspondent lending arrangements, broker relationships, and retail channels. It serves primarily under the PHH Mortgage and Liberty Reverse Mortgage brands. The company was formerly known as Ocwen Financial Corporation and changed its name to Onity Group Inc. in June 2024. Onity Group Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, Florida.

About Farmhouse

Farmhouse, Inc. operates a platform for the legal cannabis industry. It provides @420, a Twitter handle public platform that engages with cannabis enthusiasts; WeeClub, a cannabis social network platform that enables industry professionals to connect, discover products and services, and scale their businesses; and Web3 division, which facilitates licensing opportunities between established cannabis brands and influential digital collectible holders to launch digital collectible branded products and accessories. The company’s platform serves cannabis producers, retailers, consultants, and supply chain professionals. It markets its products through media, networking, live events, partnerships, search engine optimization, and direct sales calls to existing members. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in San Francisco, California.

