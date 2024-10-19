Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Shares Sold by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,656 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 401 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Hologic were worth $2,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Hologic during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. iA Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Hologic during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Hologic during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hologic during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Hologic during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Hologic Stock Performance

Shares of HOLX stock opened at $81.57 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $80.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.99. Hologic, Inc. has a one year low of $64.02 and a one year high of $84.67. The firm has a market cap of $19.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.98.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Hologic had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 19.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HOLX. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Hologic in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of Hologic in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Hologic in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Hologic from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Leerink Partners dropped their price target on shares of Hologic from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hologic presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hologic news, insider Brandon Schnittker sold 476 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.11, for a total transaction of $39,560.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,735 shares in the company, valued at $310,415.85. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Brandon Schnittker sold 476 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.11, for a total value of $39,560.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $310,415.85. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 5,093 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.99, for a total transaction of $417,575.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,476 shares in the company, valued at $858,927.24. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hologic Profile

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

