Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB) Shares Acquired by GAMMA Investing LLC

GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Free Report) by 49.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 427 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 4.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 18,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 53,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 46,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 67.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HOMB opened at $26.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $19.61 and a one year high of $28.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.31. The company has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 1.05.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) ( NYSE:HOMB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $258.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.90 million. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a net margin of 27.29% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $0.195 per share. This is a positive change from Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio is 40.21%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.25.

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

