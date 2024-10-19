Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) Upgraded at Compass Point

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Compass Point from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $22.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $18.00. Compass Point’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 23.80% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Host Hotels & Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.27.

HST stock opened at $17.77 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.43 and a 200-day moving average of $17.98. The company has a current ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Host Hotels & Resorts has a 12 month low of $14.92 and a 12 month high of $21.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.32.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 645.5% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 64,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after buying an additional 55,775 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 4.7% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 1,888,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,037,000 after buying an additional 84,687 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 644,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,344,000 after purchasing an additional 55,654 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,466,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,323,000 after purchasing an additional 149,057 shares during the period. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 204,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,224,000 after purchasing an additional 39,340 shares during the period. 98.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 42,000 rooms.

