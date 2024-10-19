Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:HBM) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$15.54.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Canada raised Hudbay Minerals to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$18.00 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Eight Capital boosted their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$14.50 to C$18.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$15.50 to C$16.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Hudbay Minerals stock opened at C$13.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.37. Hudbay Minerals has a 12 month low of C$5.46 and a 12 month high of C$14.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$11.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$11.57. The stock has a market cap of C$5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.83.

The business also recently disclosed a 1 dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.09%. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.41%.

About Hudbay Minerals

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing gold, silver, and molybdenum; gold concentrates containing zinc; zinc concentrates; molybdenum concentrates; and silver/gold doré.

