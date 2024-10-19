ICA Group Wealth Management LLC Has $2.90 Million Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

ICA Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 164.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 23,495 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 14,608 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises approximately 1.7% of ICA Group Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 854.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 182,622,629 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $22,561,200,000 after buying an additional 163,482,580 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 696.6% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 82,058,614 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $10,137,521,000 after buying an additional 71,757,065 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 882.4% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 73,648,364 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $9,098,519,000 after buying an additional 66,151,750 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 829.0% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 64,055,653 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $7,913,435,000 after buying an additional 57,160,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 892.0% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,737,202 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $5,773,914,000 after buying an additional 42,025,613 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NVDA shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.07.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NVDA opened at $138.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 4.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.19. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $39.23 and a 52-week high of $140.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 trillion, a PE ratio of 80.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.67.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 113.50% and a net margin of 55.04%. The business had revenue of $30.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 122.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.34%.

NVIDIA announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 28th that permits the company to repurchase $50.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the computer hardware maker to buy up to 1.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.24, for a total value of $14,068,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 78,054,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,151,167,613.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other NVIDIA news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.24, for a total value of $14,068,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 78,054,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,151,167,613.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 66,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.59, for a total value of $7,773,055.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,954,214 shares in the company, valued at $577,611,810.26. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,996,270 shares of company stock worth $347,729,127. 4.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About NVIDIA

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Further Reading

