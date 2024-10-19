Impax Environmental Markets (LON:IEM) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Impax Environmental Markets (LON:IEM – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 387.28 ($5.06) and traded as high as GBX 394.05 ($5.15). Impax Environmental Markets shares last traded at GBX 393.50 ($5.14), with a volume of 987,622 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.65, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.19. The company has a market cap of £988.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9,837.50 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 387.28 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 390.35.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of GBX 1.80 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a yield of 0.47%. Impax Environmental Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -12,500.00%.

In other Impax Environmental Markets news, insider Stephanie Eastment bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 392 ($5.12) per share, for a total transaction of £3,920 ($5,118.83). Insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

Impax Environmental Markets plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Impax Asset Management (AIFM) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies which provide, utilize, implement or advise upon technology-based systems, products or services in environmental markets, particularly of those in the alternative energy and energy efficiency, water treatment and pollution control, and waste technology and resource management sectors.

