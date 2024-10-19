Informatica Inc. (NYSE:INFA) Shares Sold by GAMMA Investing LLC

GAMMA Investing LLC lessened its position in shares of Informatica Inc. (NYSE:INFA – Free Report) by 27.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,081 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 403 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Informatica were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INFA. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Informatica during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Informatica in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in Informatica during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Informatica by 42.1% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,498 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Informatica in the second quarter worth $216,000. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Informatica in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Informatica from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Informatica from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Informatica from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Informatica from $43.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Informatica has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.55.

In other Informatica news, EVP John Arthur Schweitzer sold 8,501 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.76, for a total transaction of $227,486.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 393,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,535,037.36. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Informatica news, EVP John Arthur Schweitzer sold 8,501 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.76, for a total transaction of $227,486.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 393,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,535,037.36. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark Pellowski sold 10,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.76, for a total transaction of $268,295.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 142,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,817,875.96. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 48.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:INFA opened at $26.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a PE ratio of -1,341.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Informatica Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.71 and a 12-month high of $39.80.

Informatica (NYSE:INFA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $400.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $402.97 million. Informatica had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 6.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Informatica Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Informatica Inc develops an artificial intelligence-powered platform that connects, manages, and unifies data across multi-vendor, multi-cloud, and hybrid systems at enterprise scale worldwide. Its platform includes a suite of interoperable data management products, including data integration products to ingest, transform, and integrate data; API and application integration products that enable users to create and manage APIs and integration processes for app-to-app synchronization, business process orchestration, B2B partner management, application development, and API management; data quality and observability products to profile, cleanse, standardize, observe, and monitor data to deliver accurate, complete, and consistent data; and master data management products to create an authoritative single source of truth of business-critical data.

